Moscow [Russia], May 18 : Escalating its military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces have advanced towards the village of Borovaya in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region, as reported by the Russian News Agency TASS, citing Vitaly Ganchev, head of the military-civilian administration of the Kharkiv region.

"There are certain results in other areas of the Kharkiv front. One of them is in the Svatovo-Kupyansk area, where our soldiers managed to advance towards Borovaya, and they are continuing to improve their positions there," Ganchev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The official added that as of today, more than 200 square kilometers of the region had been liberated from the Ukrainian armed forces.

"The main city, on the verge of liberation of which we are now, is Volchansk. Fighting is ongoing, and we can say that each street retaken from the enemy is the result of severe and difficult battles," the official concluded.

Russia has escalated its aggressive campaign in Ukraine, employing psychological, tactical, and economic tactics to complicate Kyiv's defence. The recent developments have prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to acknowledge the challenges at hand, remarking on the "challenging moment" unfolding, Al Jazeera reported.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko highlighted the intensification, revealing Russian soldiers' training with Belarusian military in tactical nuclear weapons. This move, coupled with the Kremlin's insinuation of battlefield use in Ukraine, has heightened concerns.

"An escalation is ongoing. What should we do in this situation? We need to keep powder dry, including these lethal weapons," Russian official news agency TASS quoted him as saying.

The Russian Army has opened a new front in Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region, capturing villages near the border - an offensive Ukrainian officials had warned about days earlier, as reported by Al Jazeera.

President Putin has also made strategic manoeuvers, appointing an economist to streamline the Ministry of Defence and nationalise Russian defence industries. This action is interpreted by some observers as a signal of long-term preparations for potential conflict with NATO.

Russian forces have opened a new front in Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region, seizing villages near the border, despite earlier warnings from Ukrainian officials. This escalation aims to divert resources, sow panic, and facilitate territorial gains, particularly in Ukraine's eastern regions.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the nation, acknowledging the intention behind the strikes in Kharkiv Oblast to undermine Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Sunday evening address: "The intention of the strikes in Kharkiv Oblast is to stretch our forces and undermine the moral and motivational basis of Ukrainians' ability to defend themselves."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor