"Russia must not sabotage diplomacy": Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for "additional pressure" on Moscow after aerial attacks

Kyiv [Ukraine], December 23 : Following one of the largest aerial attacks by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (local time) called for "additional pressure" on the neighbouring country to end the war, while stating that Kyiv has never been an "obstacle to peace."

Russia had launched an aerial attack on Ukraine overnight on Monday, firing more than 650 drones and over 30 missiles across at least 13 regions, killing three people, including a four-year-old child.

In a video message to Ukrainians, President Zelenskyy said that the key to a peace agreement is that Russia must not sabotage diplomacy.

While stating that the Russian aerial strike targeted Ukraine's energy sector, Zelenskyy assured the public that electricity would be restored for Christmas.

He said, "The day began with a strike on our country, a vile one like everything else they do. The energy sector was the main target. But tragically, there have been casualties. Throughout the day, repair crews have been working at energy facilities... to ensure Ukrainians have electricity for Christmas. Russians are trying to ruin the holiday. Ukraine needs support every day. It needs missiles for air defence, funding for weapon production, and assistance to maintain resilience. Today, I talked to Ursula von der Leyen. Thanks for the support on this day and throughout the years of war."

Zelenskyy had a virtual conversation with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, after the European Council adopted a decision to provide Euros 90 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine for 2026-2027.

Further, the Ukrainian President assured of "full cooperation" with the peace agreement.

"We sense that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side, there is full cooperation. Ukraine has never been, and will never be, an obstacle to peace. We are working actively and doing everything necessary to ensure that the documents come to fruition and that they are realistic. The key is that Russia must not sabotage this diplomacy and must take ending the war 100 per cent seriously. If it doesn't, then additional pressure on Russia must follow. The world has all the instruments needed to make that pressure effective and ensure that peace is achieved," he said in the message.

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), in a strong statement on social media, Zelenskyy said the attacks primarily targeted Ukraine's energy system and civilian infrastructure, disrupting what he described as "the entire infrastructure of daily life".

"As of now, air raid alerts remain in effect across most of Ukraine. At the same time, all necessary services are engaged in dealing with the aftermath of the strike. Tragically, lives were lost. In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed by a Russian drone. One person was pronounced dead in the Khmelnytskyi region. In the Zhytomyr region, a four-year-old child was killed after a Russian drone struck a residential building. My condolences to the families and loved ones, " Zelenskyy wrote.

Condemning the timing of the assault, Zelenskyy said the strike was carried out just days before Christmas, when families hoped to be safe at home.

While major peace talks have recently taken place in Miami and Berlin, the situation on the ground remains highly volatile with significant escalations in both aerial warfare and territorial incursions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor