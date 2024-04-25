Russia: NSA Ajit Doval champions global collaboration for inclusive information security framework

St Petersburg [Russia], April 25 : National Security Advisor Ajit Doval highlighted India's strategic approach to leveraging digital technology for inclusive economic progress while calling for global collaboration to establish an open, stable, reliable, and inclusive framework for ensuring information security.

On the sidelines of the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in St Petersburg, Doval had a bilateral meeting with Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. Both sides reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and discussed important issues of mutual interest.

NSA Doval took part in the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in St Petersburg on April 24.

In his intervention at the plenary session on Ensuring Information Security in the Polycentric World, NSA Doval underscored India's policy to use digital technology for inclusive economic development and called for international cooperation for an open, stable, secure, reliable and inclusive framework for ensuring information security, according to an official statement

According to the NSA, the roadmap for such cooperation should include all stakeholders from governments to the private sector, academia, technical communities and civil society. Regular institutional dialogues must be held to help develop a common understanding of critical issues. Capacity building of like-minded nations through training, education, awareness programs and development of security standards for emerging technologies; and the creation of mechanisms for cooperation at domestic and international levels.

The also NSA emphasised that India shall continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals, as well as for countering terror funding. In that context, the UN Convention on Cybercrime will be an important initiative at the international level.

Doval also held a bilateral meeting with the Chief Advisor to the Brazilian president, Celso Amorim and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Earlier in the day, NSA Ajit Doval participated in the luncheon meeting of NSAs of the BRICS countries hosted by the Russian Security Council's Secretary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor