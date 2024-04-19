Russia Plane Crash: Russian Long-Range Supersonic Bomber Crashes in Crimea, Video Goes Viral

A Russian long-range supersonic bomber, believed to be a Tu-22M, crashed in Crimea on Friday morning, April 19. The Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry said A Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in Russia's southern Stavropol region.

The ministry said that four pilots had ejected, and three of them were rescued while the search for the fourth one continued. It said the crash appeared to have been caused by a technical malfunction.

Russia Plane Crash Video

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, a video of a Russian long-range supersonic bomber crashing went viral on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), shocking netizens around the world.

In a viral video, it can be seen that the Fighter jet is engulfed in flames before it plummets to the ground in a catastrophic crash. It is learned that the video was shot by a bystander, which sparked speculation and concern about the safety of Russia's aircraft and the circumstances leading to the dramatic event.