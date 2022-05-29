Russia promises stable gas supply to Serbia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that his country will continue to supply natural gas to Serbia uninterruptedly, during a phone call with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Putin and Vucic discussed bilateral relations in detail, including "steps to expand mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation," and exchanged views on the "situation in Ukraine and developments around Kosovo," the Kremlin said in a statement.

It added that the leaders reaffirmed their common position to strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor