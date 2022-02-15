Russia pulls back some forces from Ukraine border

Russia on Tuesday said that some forces deployed near Ukraine were beginning to return to their bases, after a build-up of Moscow's army around Ukrainian borders spurred fears of an invasion. "Units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and today they will begin moving to their military garrisons," a defence ministry spokesman said. The move came amid an intense diplomatic effort to avert a feared Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour and after Moscow amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders.

The crisis -- the worst between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War -- reached a peak this week with US officials warning that a full-scale invasion, including an assault on the capital Kyiv, was possible within days. A build-up of some 100,000 Russian troops around the ex-Soviet country spurred European leaders and Washington to warn of sweeping economic penalties if Russia escalates an ongoing separatist conflict in Ukraine by sending in troops. Tensions have been exacerbated by Russian military drills, including near Ukraine and in Belarus, where the United States says some 30,000 troops are participating in exercises scheduled to run until February 20.Meeting with Putin earlier this week, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said some of the Russian war games would soon be drawing to a close.