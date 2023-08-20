Russia says five people injured after Ukrainian drone crashed into rooftop of railway station in Kursk

Moscow [Russia], August 20 : Five people were injured after a Ukrainian drone crashed into the rooftop of a railway station in Russia's Kursk, TASS News Agency reported citing Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit. The attack set off a fire at the railway station.

In a post shared on Telegram, Starovoit said, "Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk. According to preliminary information, it crashed into the roof of the railway station building, setting off a fire on the rooftop. Five people were slightly injured by shards of glass."

First responders have reached the site of the incident, TASS reported. The railway station is located in central Kursk, which is about 150 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

Last week, Russian air defence said that it has foiled Ukraine's attack in the Belgorod region, as Moscow shot the Ukrainian drone, TASS News Agency reported citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

"Today, at about 5:30 pm (Moscow Time), the Kyiv regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack with one unmanned aerial vehicle on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Russian air defences detected the unmanned aerial vehicle and destroyed it over the Belgorod Region," the Russian Defence Minister said. It further said that there was neither damage nor casualties as a result of the foiled attack.

Earlier, Russia said that its air defence system detected and intercepted Ukraine's S-200 missile system, which was converted into a strike version, TASS News Agency reported. The incident caused no damage or casualties.

In a statement, the Russian Defence Ministry said, "On August 12, at around 1:00 p.m. Moscow time, the Kyiv regime attempted to launch a terrorist strike on the Crimean bridge with the S-200 surface-to-air guided weapon converted into a strike version. The Ukrainian missile was promptly detected and intercepted in the air by Russia’s air defence system."

