Russia says prime goal is to achieve new level of bilateral ties with India, diversify bilateral trade

New Delhi [India], January 8 : Russia has said that at the moment, its prime goal is to achieve a new level of bilateral ties with India, diversify bilateral trade and correct its imbalances.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said: "At the moment (Russia's) prime goal is ....to underpin the emerging opportunities of cooperation and achieve a new level of our bilateral ties. We are aiming at diversifying bilateral trade and correcting its imbalances, which are creating favourable conditions in the areas of mutual financial settlements, payment systems, insurance, and logistics and stimulating further business ties, inviting Indian private entities to explore the capacious Russian market."

The Russian envoy was speaking at an event titled 'International Turbulence: Challenges and Opportunities for India-Russia Relations' in the national capital on Monday.

Alipov said Russia has become the largest oil supplier to India, significantly contributing to its energy security. "This score of extensive cooperation in defence remains very much in place, offering a wide range of a combat tested military hardware and a full transfer of technology," he said.

He further said that another promising avenue for India and Russia is space exploration, which includes the training of Indian astronauts under the first India's manned space Mission Gaganyaan, the joint work in the field of satellite navigation and cryogenic rocket technology.

The Russian Ambassador further said that Russia is fully supportive of India's right to become a permanent United Nations Security Council member.

He underlined that the matter was also discussed in depth among the foreign ministers of both countries in December.

"Russia is fully supportive of India's right to become a permanent UN Security Council member. This topic was also discussed in depth between the Foreign Ministers in December," the Russian Ambassador said.

"India's permanent membership in the UN Security Council, given its balanced and independent approach to the most topical issues, and the concurrent Indian Presidencies in the G20 and in the SCO in 2023 have given an opportunity to efficiently promote the agenda of these crucial associations for the sake of overcoming the current economic upheavals, promoting Sustainable Development Goals, digital and energy transitions to enhance benefits for all but not a few, we extensively collaborate within the BRICS format," the envoy added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor