Russia: State of emergency declared in Belgorod

Moscow, Aug 15 Russia's Belgorod region has been declared a federal-level state of emergency, Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the information received during the reports, I propose to classify the emergency situation that arose in the Belgorod region as a federal state of emergency and establish a federal level of response," Kurenkov said after a government meeting.

The situation in the region remains tense following attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Kurenkov.

He also added that local infrastructures were damaged and casualties were reported after the recent attacks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor