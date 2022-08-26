Russia to enlarge armed forces by 137,000 soldiers

Moscow, Aug 26 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the size of the country's armed forces by 137,000.

The amount of military staff will be increased to 1,150,628 from 1,013,628 as was stipulated in a presidential decree signed in November 2017, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new order will enter into force on January 1, 2023.

The announcement by the Russian president came a day after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine reached its six-month mark.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor