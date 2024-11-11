Russia, Ukraine launch drones at each other, trigger new offensive

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 11 : In a sudden upswing of violence between Russia and Ukraine, both the warring nations unleashed hundreds of attack drones, AlJazeera reported.

As per AlJazeera analysts Moscow and Kyiv are attemoting to gain leverage before January, when US president-elect Donald Trump has pledged to end the war.

On November 10, CNN reported that Russia and Ukraine engaged in a significant escalation of drone strikes, with Moscow launching 145 drones.

Ukrainian forces also launched a drone strike on Russian territory, with 34 drones headed towards Moscow, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence. The Defence Ministry further said that Russia's air defences shot down all of the drones over the Moscow region between 7 am and 10 am on Sunday.

The governor of the Moscow region said that the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) were shot down over the Moscow regions of Ramenskoye, Kolomna and Domodedovo, Andrey Vorobyov.

Meanwhile, Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the first phone conversation between the two leaders since Trump won the election, The Washington Post reported.

The US Daily, on Sunday (local time) citing its sources, said that Trump took the call from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and during the conversation advised the Russian president not to escalate the war in Ukraine.

Neither the White House nor the Kremlin have officially confirmed this information.

During the call, the Preseident-elect reminded Putin of Washington's sizable military presence in Europe, the Washington Post stated citing a person familiar with the call.

Notably, during his election campaign, Trump promised to immediately settle the Ukrainian conflict but did not say how he was planning to do this. According to the newspaper, Trump said privately that he would support an agreement where Russia kept some of the liberated territories and during the phone call with Putin, he had briefly touched upon the issue of territories.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor