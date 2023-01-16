Russia-Ukraine war: At least 30 killed in Russian strikes on apartment block in city of Dnipro

At least 30 people have been killed in an apartment block in the city of Dnipro after it was hit by Russian missiles, Al Jazeera reported.

Natalia Babachenko, the regional governor's adviser, said 30 people had been confirmed dead so far, and more than 30 were hospitalised, with 12 in critical condition. She further estimated that 30 to 40 people could still be trapped beneath the debris.

Citing the Emergency workers who said they heard screams for help from beneath the rubble of the nine-story apartment building in the east-central Ukrainian city, Al Jazeera reported that the workers used silence to direct their rescue efforts amid freezing temperatures.

On Saturday, Russia launched two waves of missiles at Ukraine, striking targets across the country including the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv, as fighting raged in the eastern towns of Soledar and Bakhmut.

Ukraine Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Saturday said damage to power infrastructure from a wave of Russian missile strikes would lead to emergency power outages in most regions across the country.

"Today, the enemy attacked the country's power generation facilities and power grids again," Halushchenko said on Facebook, according to CNN. "There are attacks in Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions," he said.

The Ukraine energy minister said the next few days "will be difficult". "Power engineers are already working to restore the electricity supply."

Since October, Moscow has been bombarding Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones, causing widespread blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water.

( With inputs from ANI )

