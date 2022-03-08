Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student joins Ukrainian army to fight Russian invasion

Thirteen days after the Russia-Ukraine war, there are still no signs of an end to the war. In this war, which at first seemed like a one-sided war, even the mighty Russia has been challenged by Ukraine's bitter counter-attack. With less troops, Ukraine is facing a crisis with Russia. Because even ordinary citizens of Ukraine have joined the fight. In this crisis, Ukraine has started compulsory military recruitment. Many people are being recruited in it.

Now an Indian student has joined the Ukrainian army to fight against Russia in this war. A young man who went to Ukraine for education has decided to join the army. The Indian student is now fighting against the Ukrainian army in the war against Russia. On the one hand, the central government has taken up Operation Ganga to get Indian students out safely. It has succeeded in bringing many Indian students home. An Indian student has decided to enlist in the Ukrainian army. Who is this student and where does he live? Let's find out about his family.

Who is this Indian student?

According to India Today, Sainikesh Ravichandran is an Indian student who enrolled in the Ukrainian army. He is 21 years old. Ravichandran lives in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He has joined the paramilitary forces in Ukraine. Some officials went to his house and informed him about it. From the beginning, Ravichandran dreamed of joining the army. Earlier, he had applied to join the Indian Army. But for some reason he was not selected. Then in 2018 Ravichandran went to Ukraine. There he went to study at the National Aerospace University. He was at the University of Kharkiv in Ukraine. His education was to be completed in July this year. But the war hampered his education and he has now enrolled in the Ukrainian army, fighting a war against Russia. Due to the war, Ravichandran lost contact with his family. The Indian Embassy was in touch with Sainikesh Ravichandran. But his decision shows that he is not ready to return to India.