Russia vs Ukraine War: Ukrainian soldier blows himself to stop Russian tanks at Henichesk bridge

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. Ukraine has suffered huge losses in the long-running war. Ukraine is alone in the face of Russian power. But Ukrainian soldiers are still risking their lives. In the meanwhile, emotional incidents are taking place in some places. In Crimea, a Ukrainian soldier blew himself up in order to destroy a bridge and prevent Russian forces from storming in from Crimea. So the Russian army had to work hard to get from one end to the other. The name of the soldier who blew himself along the bridge is Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych. Vitaly was assigned to guard the Heinichesk bridge in the Kherson region on the Crimean border. It was certain that the Russian army coming from the front would come from the bridge. The bridge had to be demolished to stop them. For this, explosives were planted on all four sides of the bridge.

Vitaly Shakuni planted the explosives needed to demolish the bridge. But he did not have enough time to cross the bridge. The Russian army could have reached there anytime. So Vitaly blew up the bridge with himself. Vitaly had an idea that he would die as soon as the bridge was blown up. But he made the supreme sacrifice for the defense of the country.

His courage is being appreciated everywhere for that. The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported on Vitaly's feat through a Facebook post. “The bridge was mined, but he didn’t manage to get away from there,” he explained. Then came the loud bang. Vitaly was martyred in the blast. But because of him, the Russian army was stopped. They had to work hard to get to the other side of the bridge, "said General Staff of the Armed Forces.