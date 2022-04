Russia won't hesitate to use 'weapons no other country possesses', warns Putin

Moscow, April 27 Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned outside forces against interfering in the Ukraine conflict, promising a "lightning-speed" response to such actions, with the use of Moscows most advanced weaponry.

"If someone decides to intervene in the ongoing events from the outside and create unacceptable strategic threats to us, they should know that our response to those oncoming blows will be swift, lightning-fast," Putin said in an address to lawmakers on Wednesday, RT reported.

"We have all the tools to do this. Tools that no one except us can brag about. But we're not going to brag. We'll use them if such a need arises," the President said, without specifying which tools could be deployed.

Russian authorities have already made all necessary decisions to prepare for such a response, he added.

Last week, Russia had successfully tested its state-of-the-art RS-28 Sarmat inter-continental ballistic missile. The new nuclear-capable missile can carry several Avangard hypersonic gliders, which are said to be able to bypass any existing air defence due to their extreme speed and ability to make constant maneuvers during their flight, RT reported.

Unlike Russia, the US and its NATO allies currently have no hypersonic weapons in service.

Western countries have been actively supplying Kiev with weapons, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems, armoured vehicles and howitzers, since the start of the conflict with Russia. They have also imposed harsh sanctions aimed at reducing Russia's ability to fund its military campaign.

However, the US and its allies have so far ruled out NATO boots on the ground or a no-fly zone over Ukraine, over fears of a direct conflict with Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly slammed the deliveries of lethal aid to Ukraine, saying they only destabilise the situation and hamper the prospects of peace.

On Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had accused NATO of "essentially going to war with Russia through a proxy and arming that proxy".

