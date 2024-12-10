Russian Ambassador to India Alipov expresses condolences on demise of SM Krishna

New Delhi [India], December 10 : Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the recent demise of veteran Indian politician and former External Affairs Minister SM Krishna.

Alipov, taking to X, said that his country would remember Krishna's contributions to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

"Saddened by the news of the sorrowful demise of veteran Indian politician and former External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna. In Russia we shall gladly remember his substantial contribution to the special & privileged strategic partnership between our friendly nations," the Russian Ambassador to India said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister SM Krishna passed away at his residence in Sadashvinagar on Tuesday morning.

Krishna had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was hospitalised earlier in August. The body of the politician will be kept at his residence today for the last darshan of the public.

Krishna, 92, was Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012 and also served as the Maharashtra Governor.

He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of SM Krishna. Taking to social media, X, Modi wrote in his post that Krishna was a remarkable leader and was admired by people from all walks of life.

"SM Krishna was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. SM Krishna was also a prolific reader and thinker," the post read.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, a long-time friend of Krishna said that the funeral would be done on Wednesday in Somanahalli in Mandya district which is Krishna's hometown.

