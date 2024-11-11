Russian Business Centre to open in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 11 : The Russian Embassy in India is set to open the Russian Business Center on November 12, at the initiative of the Business Council for Cooperation with India and the Synergy Corporation, New Delhi.

The Russian Embassy highlighted that the main objectives of opening up the Centre are to develop business ties between India and Russia, promote export cooperation between the two countries and provide a platform for interaction between business communities.

The Centre will include a co-working space for events, regional business missions, forums, seminars, and conferences, while the centre specialists will provide analytical support and advice on various issues.

The opening ceremony of the Business Centre will be attended by the Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, and Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Department of External Economic and International Relations of Moscow City, Sergey Cheremin.

Manturov is currently on a visit to India is set to participating in the plenary session of the Russian-Indian Business Forum in Mumbai today where the focus will be on expanding economic and business cooperation between the two nations, the Russian Embassy in India stated.

The bilateral relationship has remained strong and stable over more than 75 years. The India-Russia partnership has been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world in the contemporary era with a shared commitment to a multipolar world and continues to expand beyond the traditional areas of military, nuclear and space cooperation.

In the past two years, the bilateral trade has expanded significantly, far exceeding the target of USD 30bn set earlier for 2025. There are discussions on ways to increase exports from India as well by developing new models of cooperation. Several connectivity initiatives are also increasingly central to the bilateral cooperation, especially the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor.

Moreover, both countries remain committed to strengthening cooperation in the development of the Russian Far East region and working together in research, logistics and training in the Arctic region.

There is a synergy between Russia's pivot to the East, its resources and technology and India's own flagship initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor