Russian cargo ship sinks in Mediterranean after explosion in engine room

Moscow [Russia], December 24 : A Russian cargo ship, Ursa Major, sank in the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Algeria after an explosion in its engine room on Monday, leaving two crew members missing, Euronews reported on Tuesday, citing Russian authorities.

According to Euronews, the authorities had confirmed that 14 of the 16 crew members were rescued and are now in Spain, and the Russian foreign ministry has not provided further details on the cause of the explosion.

Ursa Major, built in 2009, was en route to the Russian Far East Port of Vladivostok, carrying heavy equipment, when the incident occurred.

Footage reportedly captured by a passing vessel on Monday showed the ship listing heavily to one side, but the footage has not been independently verified by Euronews.

The ship was owned by Oboronlogistika, a company controlled by the Russian Ministry of Defence, which typically transports military supplies like missiles and tanks.

The company stated that Ursa Major was carrying port cranes and parts for icebreakers. However, Ukraine's military intelligence suggested the ship was instead transporting weapons and personnel from the Russian-controlled Syrian port of Tartus, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, as reported by Euronews.

Oboronlogistika gained attention earlier this year after Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov, known for his role in overseeing the country's fleet of cargo "ghost ships," was arrested on bribery charges, along with a former CEO of one of Oboronlogistika's subsidiaries, Euronews reported.

In July, two other officials linked to the Russian Defence Ministry, Magomed Khandayev and Igor Kotelnikov, died under suspicious circumstances while in custody.

According to media reports, Russia's security agency FSB stated that it sought Igor Kotelnikov's testimony against Ivanov, as Kotelnikov was accused of bribing officials.

Russian "ghost ships," including Ursa Major, have been previously associated with military deliveries to Syria, Euronews reported, citing earlier reports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor