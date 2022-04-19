Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank has included a new payment system called HELLO into the national register of credit institutions.

Russian commercial bank TransKapitalBank, which includes a share of foreign financial institutions, such as European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, German Investment Corporation DEG and International Finance Corporation, will be the operator of the system's payment infrastructure services.

Payment system HELLO is a set of payment services and institutions that facilitates money transfer transactions. (ANI/Sputnik)

