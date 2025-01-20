Russian Envoy to India wishes NSA Doval on 80th birthday

Moscow [Russia], January 20 : Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov wished National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on his 80th birthday on Monday.

Alipov said that Doval is a genuine well-wisher of the Russia India partnership.

In a post on X, Alipov said, "Cordial felicitations to India's National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval ji on his 80th jubilee! Best wishes to a prominent statesman known for his strategic acumen & extensive expertise in security matters and a genuine well-wisher of the Russia India partnership!"

Notably, the inaugural India-Malaysia Security Dialogue was held in New Delhi on January 7, co-chaired by Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of India, and Raja Dato Nushirwan Bin Zainal Abidin, Director General of the National Security Council of Malaysia, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

This high-level meeting marked a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation in security and defence between the two nations.

During the dialogue, both sides discussed the global and regional security landscape and assessed their ongoing partnerships in the areas of security, defence, and maritime operations.

Key agreements were reached to enhance collaboration in counter-terrorism, de-radicalisation, cyber security, defence industries, and maritime security, as per the official MEA press release.

Additionally, they explored opportunities for joint efforts in the critical minerals and rare earths sectors. A major outcome of the meeting was the decision to institutionalise the dialogue through annual meetings, ensuring continuity and progress in bilateral engagements.

This dialogue stems from the August 2024 visit of Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim to India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the press release stated.

During that visit, the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting both nations' commitment to deepening ties across multiple domains. Strengthening security cooperation was a key focus of the leaders' discussions, which laid the groundwork for this historic meeting.

