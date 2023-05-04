Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on sidelines of SCO meeting in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 4 : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday held a meeting with Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa.

The two leaders discussed issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow in March.

A Russian Foreign Ministry statement said that a number of topical topics on the bilateral agenda were considered, including individual projects of cooperation in practical areas." The two leaders appreciated the dynamics of the development of ties between Russia and China.

"The ministers highly appreciated the dynamics of the development of Russian-Chinese relations against the backdrop of growing geopolitical instability," the statement said.

Lavrov and Qin Gang exchanged assessments of the current state and prospects for further development of the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation. The two leaders welcomed the collective efforts of the Member States to maintain peace and stability in Eurasia.

Russian Foreign Minister arrived at Goa's Dabolim airport this morning. This is his second visit to India this year. He had attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi this March.

Shanghai Cooperation Orgzation (SCO) is an intergovernmental orgsation established in 2001. India took over the rotating presidency of the SCO at the summit held in Samarkand in 2022. The theme of India's Chairmanship of SCO in 2023 is 'Secure-SCO'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor