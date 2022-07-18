Russian Journalist who protested war on-air detained: Report

Russian journalist who in March interrupted a live TV broadcast to denounce military action in Ukraine has been arrested near her house in Moscow, according to media reports.

Her lawyer on Sunday said that the Russian police detained Marina Ovsyannikova.

Ovsyannikova published a post on Instagram, stating that she was taken to the police station in the capital's Krasnoselsky district, Radio Free Europe reported.

Later, she wrote she had been charged for discrediting the actions of the army of Russia because of an interview she gave near the Basmanny Court of Moscow in support of opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who is being held in pretrial detention for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian military, according to the media outlet.

However, no official statement has been made so far.

In March, Ovsyannikova walked onto the set of a live Russian state television broadcast to protest against Moscow's military operations in Ukraine.

During the "Vremya" news program on Russia's main TV channel, Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee, rushed in front of the camera with a poster saying "stop the war, don't believe the propaganda."

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves.

The military operation in Ukraine resulted in a large-scale humanitarian situation.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the chief of the country's domestic intelligence and security agency and its prosecutor general.

Zelenskyy in a video address published on Telegram said that he had dismissed the security chief, Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend who led his presidential campaign, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, a close ally who was his foreign affairs adviser during his presidential run, after losing faith in their abilities to run their offices.

Zelenskyy also said he had fired the top officials because many cases had come to light of members of their agencies collaborating with Russia, according to Al Jazeera.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor