Russian military planes flew to Syria twice since Ukraine war

New Delhi, March 8 Russian Ministry of Defence plane has twice flown to Syria since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

On February 24, a Russian plane arrived in Syria, and on February 27, it flew back to Moscow, with a stopover in Armenia, as per online radar data monitored by Ukrayinska Pravda.

On February 27, a plane left from Vladikavkaz for Syria, and on February 28, it returned, again via Armenia, to Astrakhan in Russia.

Syrian Deir Ezzor reported that Syrian mercenaries were offered payments of USD 200-300.

Previously, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that Vladimir Putin has decided to engage foreign mercenaries in the war against Ukraine.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Russia has already organised a channel to supply Syrian mercenaries for its war against Ukraine.

According to the US government, Russia, which has fought in Syria since 2015, has recruited mercenaries there in the hope that their experience of street fighting can help Russia take Kiev.

