Russian plane carrying Ukranian PoWs crashes

Moscow [Russia], January 24 A Russian military transport plane carrying Ukranian Prisoners of War crashed on Wednesday in the country's Belgorod region, RT reported.

The military IL-76 aircraft was transporting 65 service members for further exchange, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

This is breaking news. More information to follow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor