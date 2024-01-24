Russian plane carrying Ukranian PoWs crashes
Moscow [Russia], January 24 A Russian military transport plane carrying Ukranian Prisoners of War crashed on Wednesday in the country's Belgorod region, RT reported.
The military IL-76 aircraft was transporting 65 service members for further exchange, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
This is breaking news. More information to follow.
