Russian President Putin to being two-day India visit today; defence, trade and energy talks on agenda

New Delhi, Dec 4 Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin his two-day visit to India on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host him for a private dinner shortly after he arrives in New Delhi.

The 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, scheduled for Friday, comes at a time when the US has imposed punitive sanctions on New Delhi, and will focus on strengthening defence cooperation, along with discussions on trade and energy partnerships.

Ahead of the visit, Moscow has also cleared a key defence agreement with India, signalling renewed momentum in bilateral military cooperation.

Putin is expected to land in New Delhi on Thursday evening, after which PM Modi will host him for a private dinner, mirroring the gesture the Russian President made when he hosted PM Modi during the latter's visit to Moscow last year.

This marks Putin's first trip to India since the invasion of Ukraine. On Friday, he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome before formal talks begin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had earlier indicated that the two sides might discuss the potential supply of Russia's Su-57 fighter jets to India.

The visit is expected to yield multiple agreements, including one to facilitate the movement of Indian workers to Russia. The two governments may also deliberate on India's proposed free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, which New Delhi has been pursuing to enhance strategic and economic cooperation.

Following the summit with PM Modi, President Putin will attend a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. He is also scheduled to launch the new India channel of Russia's state-run broadcaster RT, signalling an expansion of media outreach and soft-power engagement.

In a statement issued on November 28, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The forthcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

