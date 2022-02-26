Russian watchdog tells some Russian media to delete false data about operation in Ukraine

Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, told several Russian media outlets to delete misleading information about Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"The mentioned resources, under the guise of reliable reports, provide unreliable information of public interest that does not correspond to reality about the shelling of Ukrainian cities by the Russian armed forces and the death of civilians in Ukraine as a result of the actions of the Russian army, as well as materials in which the ongoing operation is called an attack, an invasion, or a declaration of war. If the mentioned false information is not deleted, access to these resources will be limited," the watchdog said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, notifications were sent to such outlets as Echo of Moscow, inoSMI, MediaZona, New Times, Dozhd, Svobodnaya Pressa, Krym.Realii, Novaya Gazeta, Journalist and Lenizdat. Roskomnadzor also launched an administrative investigation into the dissemination of unreliable information of public interest by the listed media outlets.

"We emphasize that it is Russian official information sources that have reliable and relevant information," the statement added.

On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor