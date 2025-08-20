Russia's dairy exports surge 16%, amid global demand rise

Moscow [Russia], August 20 : Russia's dairy industry is marking a new phase of global expansion with a 16 per cent rise in export volumes since the beginning of 2025, according to TV BRICS.

The surge follows last year's impressive 18 per cent increase in the overall value of dairy exports, underscoring the sector's steady upward trajectory.

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation reported that rising international demand for Russian dairy products is driving this growth.

Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut praised the achievement, stressing that the government is committed to diversifying export markets and strengthening Russia's agricultural presence worldwide. "Dairy exports are a vital pillar of our global agricultural strategy, and we will continue to expand opportunities for producers across new regions," she said.

Currently, Russia exports dairy primarily to members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), with Uzbekistan and China standing out as leading buyers. At the same time, industry stakeholders are exploring new geographies to expand international outreach and reduce dependence on regional markets.

Growth has been particularly strong across several product categories. Cheese and curd exports rose by 18 per cent, fermented milk products climbed 23 per cent, and ice cream surged 37 per cent. The steepest increase was seen in dried milk whey, whose exports more than doubled compared to early 2025 levels.

To sustain this momentum, Russian authorities are pushing to expand the list of countries permitted to import its dairy and to broaden the categories of eligible products. Analysts note that these moves are expected to enhance revenue streams and bolster Russia's reputation as a competitive and dependable dairy supplier on the global stage.

Overall, the export surge reflects both rising global demand and Russia's determined push to expand agricultural trade, positioning the country as an increasingly influential player in international dairy markets.

