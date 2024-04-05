Russia's Murmansk Governor in serious condition after being stabbed in stomach

Moscow, April 5 Governor of Russia's Murmansk region Andrei Chibis, who was stabbed in the stomach after a meeting in the town of Apatity on Thursday, is in a "serious condition".

Chibis, 45, is in a serious condition and is being operated on in the intensive care unit, Yuri Shiryaev, chief doctor of the Apatity-Kirov Hospital, was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying on Friday.

The attacker, identified as Alexander

According to the governor's spokesperson, the attack happened suddenly and the perpetrator did not make any demands or shout any slogans. He was quickly apprehended by a Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) officer.

Investigation is underway to determine the causes and motives.

