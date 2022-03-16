Russia's Patriarch Kirill discusses situation in Ukraine with Pope Francis

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia discussed with Pope Francis the situation in Ukraine and the humanitarian efforts of the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches, the Russian Orthodox Church said on Wednesday.

"A detailed discussion of the situation on the Ukrainian soil took place. Particular attention was devoted to the humanitarian aspects of the current crisis and the actions of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church aimed at overcoming its consequences," the statement read.

Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill reiterated the importance of a peaceful resolution of the crisis in the nearest future.

"The parties stressed the exceptional importance of the ongoing negotiation process, expressing the hope that a fair peace will be achieved as soon as possible," the statement added.

The meeting, which was held via videoconference, was also attended by Metropolitan Hilarion, Chairman of the Department for External Church Relations from the Russian Orthodox Church, and Cardinal Kurt Koch, head of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity from the Roman Catholic Church. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

