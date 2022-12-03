Russia's Rosatom looking at India's irradiation segment

Chennai, Dec 3 Russia plan to make it mandatory to irradiate the food grown in the country, said a senior official of Axenter Group offering industrial sterlisation by and electron beam processing.

It is learnt Russia's integrated nuclear power corporation Rosatom is also looking at entering the Indian irradiation market.

Officials, however have declined to comment much on that.

It should be noted Rosatom is the supplier of six 1,000 MW atomic power units to India out of which two are functional and four are under construction.

Incidentally, Rosatom is upgrading an irradiation centre in Bangladesh.

Speaking to a group of visiting international journalists Artem A. Kuznetsov, Executive Director said the country is planning to make it mandatory to irradiate the food grown in Russia.

He said the idea is in the discussion stage and new irradiation centres can be opened if need be.

Kuznetsov agreed that India is also a big player in the irradiation segment.

In India there are about 20 facilities for irradiating food.

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor