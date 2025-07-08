Rwanda reaffirms commitment to promoting Kiswahili language

Kigali, July 8 Rwanda has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Kiswahili language as part of the country's efforts to strengthen African solidarity and fraternity.

"Rwanda recognizes the importance of Kiswahili in achieving inclusive and equitable education. Our government made a decision in 2017 to designate Kiswahili as one of the official languages of the country, alongside Kinyarwanda, English, and French," Minister of State for Education Claudette Irere told the closing the 4th World Kiswahili Language Day celebrations in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, on Monday.

"This move was not just symbolic. It was a deliberate strategy to position Rwanda within the East African Community (EAC) and the broader African linguistic landscape, while also strengthening African solidarity and fraternity," she said.

Caroline Asiimwe, Executive Secretary of the East African Kiswahili Commission, said Kiswahili language is fundamental to building society, nations, and the EAC region.

She emphasised the commission's commitment to youth empowerment and digital innovation, urging young people to take ownership of Kiswahili's digital future and use it as a tool for entrepreneurship and peace building, reported Xinhua news agency.

"Let us build AI tools, dictionaries, and platforms in Kiswahili not only to preserve the language but to empower the next generation of African innovators," Asiimwe said.

Co-hosted by Rwanda and the East African Kiswahili Commission, the two-day celebrations were held under the theme of "Kiswahili, Inclusive Education and Sustainable Development" to examine relevant policies, best practices, and stakeholder engagement.

The event drew more than 300 participants, including senior government officials, delegates from EAC partner states, academics, Kiswahili experts, and university students.

The celebrations featured a regional symposium, youth engagement sessions, and an exhibition. Participants explored how Kiswahili, artificial intelligence, and inclusive education can advance a culture of peace and drive innovative initiatives.

