S Jaishankar in Seoul: Productive Meeting with South Korean Minister Ahn Dukgeun, Says EAM (See The Tweet)

Today, EAM Jaishankar visited South Korea to chair the 10th Indian Republic of Korea Joint Commission meeting where he met with his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul.

The meeting aimed to discuss how the strategic partnership between the two nations has expanded to various areas of cooperation, such as trade, investments, defense, education, science and technology, and culture. The Joint Commission Meeting is anticipated to thoroughly review the full range of bilateral cooperation and seek ways to further enhance it, as per a Ministry of External Affairs statement. After the meeting EAM Jaishankar shared message on his official X account (Formerly known as Twitter).

EAM Dr S Jaishankar wrote in his tweet, "Pleased to meet with Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Dukgeun today in Seoul. Wide-ranging conversation on our trade and economic cooperation, both current and future, which is at the heart of India-Republic of Korea relationship."