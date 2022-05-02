S Korea reports 20,084 new COVID-19 cases

Seoul [South Korea], May 2 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea recorded 20,084 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, bringing the total number of infections to 17,295,733, the health authorities said on Monday. The daily caseload was down from 37,771 reported the previous day and lower than 34,361 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March. Among the new infections, 26 were imported cases, lifting the total to 31,997. The latest number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 461, down by 32 from the previous day. A total of 83 more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, raising the death toll to 22,958. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent. The latest number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,548,155, or 86.8 per cent of the total population, and that of those getting booster jabs was 33,125,257, or 64.5 per cent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

