S Korea summons defence attache in US over alleged 'inappropriate' conduct

Seoul, July 24 The Defence Ministry of South Korea said on Wednesday that it has summoned a defence attache stationed at the South Korean Embassy in the United States for questioning over alleged "inappropriate" behaviour.

The Ministry said it recently summoned the two-star Army General from Washington for an internal probe after receiving a report of the unspecified improper conduct.

It did not provide further details, Yonhap news agency reported.

"(We) plan to handle (the case) in accordance with the probe results based on the law and regulations," the Ministry said in a statement.

Defence attaches serve as military representatives in diplomatic missions overseas and are tasked with gathering military-related intelligence.

