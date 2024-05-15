SAARC Secy General discusses 'issues of cooperation' with officials during first India visit

New Delhi [India], May 15 : Secretary General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Golam Sarwar, interacted with authorities on issues of cooperation in SAARC during his official visit to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release, "It was Secretary General's first official visit to any of the Member States of SAARC."

"During the visit, the Secretary General was hosted for a working lunch by Jaideep Majumdar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs. The two sides had detailed discussions on various issues of regional cooperation within SAARC," the release added.

Following this, the Secretary-General also called on the Foreign Secretary and the Minister of State for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

During the discussions, India reiterated its commitment towards regional cooperation for the growth and prosperity of the people of South Asia through SAARC.

It was also underlined that India considers SAARC an important regional association for cooperation in South Asia and has been making several efforts and initiatives to bring the people of South Asia closer to each other.

The Secretary-General also visited the South Asian University (SAU) which is a specialised body of SAARC hosted by India in New Delhi and discussed with its authorities issues concerning the University.

Prior to this, MEA posted a picture on X, of the arrival of SAARC Secretary on India's visit, "Welcome to India! SAARC Secretary General Md. Golam Sarwar arrives in New Delhi on his first official visit to India. An opportunity to further strengthen cooperation in South Asia."

Following this, Golam Sarwar also met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

"Received Secretary General, SAARC, Md Golam Sarwar on his inaugural visit to India. Wished him the best for his tenure ahead," Minister of State for External Affairs and Education said on X,

Further, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also shared a picture on X regarding his meeting with SAARC secretary: "Secy (East) @JaideepMazumder received visiting SAARC Secretary General Md Golam Sarwar, who is on his first visit to India after assuming office. They discussed the status of regional cooperation in South Asia."

Notably, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was established on December 8, 1985. It comprises eight member states: India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Secretariat of SAARC was set up in Kathmandu on January 17, 1987, according to the official statement by the SAARC Secretariat.

The objectives of the SAARC are to promote the welfare of the peoples of South Asia and improve their quality of life; accelerate economic growth, social progress and cultural development in the region; provide all individuals with the opportunity to live in dignity and realise their full potential; and promote and strengthen collective self-reliance among the countries of South Asia, according to an official statement.

