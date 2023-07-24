Sachet-Parampara unleash new devotional anthem 'Har Har Mahadev' with contemporary twist

New Delhi, July 24 Known for their heart-stirring melodies musical duo Sachet-Parampara, who have given major chartbusters like 'Malang Sajna' followed by 'Ram Siya Ram' from the magnum opus 'Adipurush', are once again all set to take the music world by storm with their latest track, 'Har Har Mahadev'.

A powerful and soul-stirring devotional song that pays homage to Lord Shiva, the duo has given it a contemporary spin by infusing rock beats, rap phrases, and their signature powerful vocals.

The music video, shot by Team Savio Sandhu, captures the essence of Sachet-Parampara's creative vision, as they adorn traditional Indian attire and emanate a whole new energy and spunk, testament to their versatility as Indian musicians.

Sachet said: "Lord Shiva has always been an inspiration for us, and we wanted to create a musical offering that pays homage to his divine energy. With 'Har Har Mahadev,' we aimed to retain the essence of traditional devotion while infusing it with modern elements that resonate with the youth of today."

Parampara added: "This track is close to our hearts, as it allows us to explore our musical boundaries. 'Har Har Mahadev' is not just a song, it is a celebration."

The song is out on T-Series' YouTube channel.

The duo is known for their work in Hindi films including -- 'Subah Ki Train' from 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Mere Baad' from 'Bhoomi', 'Nazarbattu' from 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se', 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', 'Bekhayali' from 'Kabir Singh', 'Tanhaji', 'Jersey', etc.

Their recent track include 'Sanjha' from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', and 'Sun Sajni' from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

They won array of awards including IIFA (2020), Filmfare (2020), Zee Cine Awards (2020), Mirchi Music Awards, Best Play Back Singer at Star Screen Awards (2019).

Sachet and Parampara got married on November 27, 2020.

--IANS

