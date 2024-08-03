Safia Al Sayegh carries UAE's hopes in Paris Olympics road cycling race

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 3 (ANI/WAM): Safia Al Sayegh, a member of the UAE national cycling team, will compete in the women's road race of the Paris 2024 Olympics, which covers a distance of 158 km, with the participation of 96 females.

Participating in the 33rd edition of the Olympic Games held in the French capital Paris from 26th July to 11th August, featuring 10,500 athletes, the UAE sports teams comprise 14 male and female athletes competing in 5 different sports: equestrian, judo, athletics, cycling, and swimming.

The American Kristin Armstrong is the oldest cyclist to win an Olympic medal in the road race category for both men and women, at the age of 43, when she won the women's individual time trial in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Conversely, the Belgian Rik Van Looy is the youngest Olympic champion in road cycling, winning the gold medal in the men's team road race at the Helsinki Olympics in 1952 at the age of 18 years and 226 days.

Dr Yasir Omar Al Doukhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Cycling Federation, confirmed that Safia Al Sayegh's qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics is the greatest incentive for her to be a role model for all female athletes, whether in cycling or other sports, especially since she participated in the senior women's category, which gives her great experience through competing with the elite in this sport. (ANI/WAM)

