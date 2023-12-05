Saiee Manjrekar says 'Auron Main Kahan Dum Tha' is a 'special' film

Mumbai, Dec 5 As the makers of Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer 'Auron Main Kahan Dum Tha' have announced the new release date of the movie, actress Saiee Manjrekar, who is also a part of the movie has called it a special one, saying she can't wait for everyone to witness the film.

Saiee, who is known for her work in 'Dabangg 3' and 'Major', will be sharing the screen space with Ajay and Tabu in Neeraj Pandey's film 'Auron Main Kahan Dum Tha'.

The actress will be seen in an interesting and quite different role in the movie, a role she has never portrayed on the screen before.

With this announcement, Saiee penned a heartfelt note and wrote: "Okay this one is so special! My best filming experience to date. Can't wait for everyone to witness the world of 'Auron Main Kahan Dum Tha'!"

The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and will be released on April 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saiee was last in the Telugu film 'Skanda'. She played the charcater of Rudraganti Parineeta.

