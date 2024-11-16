Saif bin Zayed leads global ministerial forum on law enforcement's role in climate action on sidelines of COP29

Baku [Azerbaijan], November 16 /WAM): Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, presided over a high-level ministerial forum in the Blue Zone at COP29, gathering prominent global leaders in law enforcement and environmental protection.

The forum, held in cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), underscored the critical role of law enforcement in addressing climate and cross-border challenges on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

As an extension of last year's ministerial meeting at COP28 in Dubai, this year's forum welcomed high-ranking participants, including Kamran Aliyev, Prosecutor-General of Azerbaijan and Vice-President of the International Association of Prosecutors; Ghada Waly, Executive Director of UNODC; Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President-designate; and Alexander Zouev, Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions at the UN.

In his keynote address, Saif congratulated Azerbaijan for hosting COP29 and thanked Aliyev and Waly for their collaboration in organising the groundbreaking event, "Mobilising Law Enforcement to Promote Climate Action."

Saif shared an impactful message, likening the Earth to a mother whose health is essential for the survival and well-being of humanity. "If the health of our land is sound, then humanity thrives, the world flourishes, and future generations are secure, citing the UAE's core philosophy that sustainable environmental practices are foundational to societal well-being," he said.

Saif further introduced I2LEC, an initiative aimed at environmental protection, noting that the criminal is not only the thief or the terrorist; there is terrorism that targets our environment.

Saif bin Zayed emphasised that transparency and collaboration are key to combating what he described as "environmental terrorism", adding that "we must be clear with ourselves and with each other, and we must shed light on those committing crimes against humanity and our planet, and call for real change in global policies that protect the environment."

Acknowledging the positive contributions of some nations, he also highlighted the destructive role played by others, urging collective accountability.

Saif expressed gratitude to international partners who have supported the I2LEC initiative since COP28, reporting promising initial results. Notably, the Green Justice and Jungle Shield operations - spanning the Amazon and Congo Basins with the participation of 11 countries, UNODC, ISRI, and the Lusaka Convention Working Group - yielded significant impacts. These operations sized more than 32 kilogrammes of illegally mined gold while preventing over 213,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Saif bin Zayed stressed that these operations underscored the intricate links between environmental crimes, money laundering, corruption, human trafficking, and the financing of terrorism.

Saif highlighted the alarming statistics on forest fires, stating that natural fires alone release approximately 8 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, accounting for 20 per cent of global fossil fuel emissions.

Of greater concern, he noted, is that human activity causes 90 per cent of these fires, with 80 per cent of Amazon fires aimed at clearing land for agriculture.

The Minister underscored that global cooperation is crucial in combating environmental crimes, emphasising the need for unified and integrated efforts. International and regional legal frameworks, coupled with adequate financing for climate projects, form the cornerstone of this collaboration. Such measures enable the development of effective policies, empower law enforcement to act decisively, and ensure rapid intervention to protect the environment.

He further affirmed that this solidarity is essential to preserve Earth's resources and safeguard a sustainable future for coming generations.

Saif also called for a re-evaluation of climate financing frameworks to better support law enforcement agencies in their environmental protection efforts. He reiterated the UAE's steadfast commitment, guided by the vision of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to strengthening law enforcement's role in global climate action.

He stressed that by fostering international cooperation, we can combat environmental crimes, restore ecosystems, and build a better world for future generations, extending his wishes for the success of all efforts toward this noble goal.

Speakers at the forum expanded on these themes, exploring strategies to enhance law enforcement's capacity to tackle environmental crimes like illegal logging, wildlife trafficking, marine pollution, and illegal mining.

Discussions included frameworks for strengthening inter-agency cooperation and adopting innovative approaches, such as utilising renewable energy, implementing energy-efficient practices, and leveraging digital technologies to reduce the carbon footprint of law enforcement agencies.

The event also showcased the innovative "Heat Map" tool, developed in collaboration with ESRI. This tool enables law enforcement to identify crime hotspots, track sources of environmental harm, and align strategies with global climate goals. The platform was hailed as a significant advancement in enhancing the role of law enforcement in protecting ecosystems and promoting sustainability worldwide.

The forum concluded with the unveiling of the "Baku Call to Action", a declaration that reinforces global commitment to empowering law enforcement in addressing environmental challenges. This landmark initiative calls on participating nations and organisations to enhance international collaboration, bolster the capabilities of law enforcement personnel, and prioritise climate-focused strategies to combat environmental crimes and their associated threats.

This pivotal event builds on the momentum of the ministerial forums initiated at COP28 in Dubai, where the UAE launched the International Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC) initiative in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

At COP28, the "Abu Dhabi Call to Action" was introduced, marking a historic milestone in uniting global law enforcement to safeguard biodiversity, restore ecosystems, and fortify resilience against climate disasters. The initiative underscored the importance of equipping law enforcement agencies with the skills and resources necessary to combat environmental crimes effectively.

The "Baku Call to Action" not only reaffirms these commitments but also amplifies the urgency of collective action in the face of escalating climate challenges.

By strengthening the global law enforcement community's ability to respond to environmental crimes, this initiative supports peacebuilding, ensures climate restoration, and fosters a sustainable future for all. (ANI/WAM)

