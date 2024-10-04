Saif bin Zayed meets with Russian Deputy Interior Minister

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 4 (ANI/WAM): Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, held a meeting in Abu Dhabi with Lieutenant General Vladimir Kubyshko, Deputy Interior Minister of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and the Russian official discussed several topics of mutual interest, focusing on ways to enhance cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the fields of police and security work.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Engineer Hussein Al Harithi, Director-General of Smart Services and Digital Security at the Ministry of Interior, along with a number of officers and members of the accompanying Russian delegation.

In a related context, the Russian delegation visited the Security Support Operations Room, and the Civil Defense Academy, where they learned about the best practices applied in police work in the UAE according to the highest international standards, in addition to discussing aspects of cooperation and ways to enhance bilateral relations and partnership in the fields of training and development, and preparing specialized programs and courses that qualify and empower police cadres. (ANI/WAM)

