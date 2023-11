Salman praises Virat Kohli: 'The dedication, passion that he has are unbeatable'

Mumbai, Nov 19 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has praised star cricketer Virat Kohli and said the way the Indian team is playing, there is hardly any chance for them to lose the World Cup 2023 finals.

Praising Virat Kohli, Salman said: "The dedication and passion that Virat Kohli has are unbeatable. It is not possible to reach this position without dedication and hard work, especially to break Sachin Tendulkar's record, which is deemed impossible."

“He must have made so many sacrifices to reach this position. It is truly commendable,” he added.

Commenting on whether the Indian Team deserves to win, the actor said: "They deserve it and that is for sure. They deserve it 100 per cent. And I think this trophy will remain in India only, this is my opinion. I think the way the Indian team is playing, there is hardly any chance for them to lose this match, I hope."

The match can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

