Salman, Varun, Tiger cheer for Team India for Ind-Pak match

New Delhi, Oct 14 As the India and Pakistan match is taking place, various Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Salman Khan, and Athiya Shetty among others are supporting the Indian Cricket team, wishing them all the best.

Taking to his Instagram, Varun Dhawan posted a picture of himself donning the uniform of the Indian Cricket Team and wrote: “Khelenge hum dil se, khelenge hum shaan se (We’ll play with heart, we’ll play with pride).”

Tiger Shroff posted a clip of himself on Instagram where he was wearing the Team India uniform. With the song ‘Koi pooche to batana…ki hum aaye hain’ from his film ‘Ganapath’, the action star raised a cricket bat in salute of the team and danced to his track. Captioning the post, he wrote: “Let’s go Team India''

Superstar Salman Khan, who is at the Star Sports studio as of now has said that he has full confidence in Team India, as he commended them for their hard work and intense practice.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a picture on his Instagram story that featured a poster of Virat Kohli which read "Bhag Bhag Sher Aya Sher (Run Run a lion has come)."

Actress Athiya Shetty gave her heartfelt wishes to Team India and wrote: "I wish the team all the very best. The Indian team knows exactly what they are doing."

In a video released by Star Sports on their X (formerly known as Twitter), actors Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Ishan Khatter and singer Hardy Sandhu were among others eagerly waiting for the match, giving their best wishes to Team India.

Early on, Anushka Sharma had arrived in Ahmedabad to cheer for India where she met up with both wicketkeeper and commentator Dinesh Karthik, as well as the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

