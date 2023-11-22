Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

Resolving the recent power struggle at OpenAI, the company made a significant announcement on Wednesday, confirming the return of Sam Altman as CEO to the prominent AI startup. Greg Brockman, who had resigned from the board of directors following Altman's removal, is also set to rejoin the team at the ChatGPT creator.

We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo, it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Taking to X, Altman said that when he decided to join Microsoft on Sunday evening that, "It was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft. I love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together, he added.



