Samantha Mostyn sworn in as Australia's 28th Governor-General

Canberra, July 1 Australia's new Governor-General has been sworn in as the official representative of the British monarch in the country.

On Monday, Samantha Mostyn was sworn in as Australia's 28th Governor-General at an official ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra, reports Xinhua news agency.

A prominent business and community leader, Mostyn becomes the second woman to serve as Australia's Governor-General.

Speaking after the ceremony, she vowed to bring kindness, care and respect to the role.

"These testing times call for an unstinting focus on kindness, on care and on respect," Mostyn said.

"I will be an optimistic, modern and visible Governor-General, committed to the service and contribution that all Australians expect and deserve from the holder of this office."

As the representative of the British monarch, currently King Charles III, the Governor-General performs constitutional duties, including formally appointing the Prime Minister and other ministers, ordering elections and giving royal assent to bills passed by the parliament.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced in April that Mostyn would replace David Hurley, whose five-year term ended on Sunday.

Mostyn, 59, started her career as a lawyer before serving on the boards of several companies, including NGOs, the Climate Council and mental health support organisation Beyond Blue.

Prior to being appointed as the governor-general, she was the chair of the government's Women's Economic Equality Taskforce.

She said on Monday that Australia is facing great difficulties in climate change, the cost-of-living crisis and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic but that she feels tremendous optimism about the country's future.

