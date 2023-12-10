Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns producer with production house Tralala Moving Pictures

Mumbai, Dec 10 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday announced that she’s now venturing in production and announced her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, in collaboration with Hyderabad-based entertainment company Mandoa Media Works.

Samantha expressed her vision for Tralala, stating, "Our aim is to provide a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic, and universal."

Tralala Moving Pictures, born out of the creative synergy between Samantha and Mandoa Media Works, envisions itself as a platform that goes beyond conventional storytelling.

“Tralala's main focus is to produce content representative of new age, expression, and thought. It's a nurturing space that invites and encourages stories reflecting the strength and complexity of our social fabric," she added.

Her partner and founder of Mandoa Media Works, Himank Duvurru, added: “We are stoked to have partnered with someone with such immense experience in the world of entertainment and showbiz.

“We will be looking at content around film, web & TV, and various formats, both fiction and non-fiction. What's really getting us excited about this new beginning is to be able to bring forth concepts that are new, unique, thought provoking and entertaining. This partnership strives to bring an inclusive and efficient approach to filmmaking."

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her show, 'Citadel,' where she shares the screen with Varun Dhawan.

