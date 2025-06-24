Sambhali Trust urges global solidarity against terrorism at UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], June 24 : The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which targeted innocent civilians, was strongly condemned during the 59th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) held in Geneva. Addressing the session, Hansraj Singh, a representative from Sambhali Trust, called the attack a grave violation of international humanitarian law, UN anti-terrorism frameworks, and global norms against state-sponsored violence.

According to the press release by the Sambhali Trust, Singh used the platform to emphasise the urgent need for global solidarity in a world increasingly fractured by conflict, discrimination, and inequality. He highlighted the importance of unified international efforts to combat terrorism and uphold human rights universally.

Drawing attention to India's role, Singh underscored the country's unwavering commitment to peace, tolerance, and universal brotherhood. He detailed India's active participation in global peacekeeping missions, humanitarian aid, and regional partnerships aimed at promoting stability. He reiterated that India's constitutional values and national policies continue to uphold principles of non-violence and solidarity, transcending divisions of nationality and identity.

Speaking on behalf of Sambhali Trust, Hansraj Singh urged the United Nations and international bodies to strengthen mechanisms for international cooperation and support local peace building initiatives, ensuring that grassroots voices are represented in global dialogues on solidarity and human rights.

Sambhali Trust is an Indian nonprofit organisation dedicated to empowering marginalized women and girls, primarily from the desert region of Rajasthan. Founded in 2007, it provides education, vocational training, and skill development to help women gain financial independence and improve their social status. The Trust runs schools, training centers, and community programs focusing on literacy, tailoring, computer skills, and healthcare awareness.

The 59th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC59) is currently underway in Geneva, Switzerland, from June 16 to July 9, 2025. This session serves as a pivotal platform for addressing global human rights challenges and advancing the international human rights agenda.

