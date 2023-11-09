Samsung to soon bring 'Live Call Translate' feature with latest Galaxy AI phones

New Delhi, Nov 9 Samsung on Thursday announced that it is working on an artificial intelligence (AI) "Live Call Translate" feature, which it will bring with the latest Galaxy AI phones to give users a personal translator whenever they need it.

"Coming early next year, Galaxy AI will bring us closer to a world where some of the most common barriers to social connection dissolve, and communication is easier and more productive than ever," Samsung said.

According to the company, Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile AI experience powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by the firms' open collaborations with like-minded industry leaders.

As the Live Translate Call feature will be integrated into the native call feature, the hassle of having to use third-party apps will be gone.

With this feature, the audio and text translations will appear in real-time as users speak, making calling someone who speaks another language about as simple as turning on closed captions when they stream a show, the company mentioned.

"Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever," Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business, said in a statement.

The company also said that Galaxy AI will transform users' everyday mobile experience with the peace of mind they count on from Galaxy security and privacy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor