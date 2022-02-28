Sanjay Bhattacharyya concurrently accredited as India's envoy to Liechtenstein
By ANI | Published: February 28, 2022 11:43 PM2022-02-28T23:43:41+5:302022-02-28T23:50:08+5:30
Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Ambassador of India to Switzerland has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Liechtenstein with residence in Berne.
A Ministry of External Affairs release said he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor