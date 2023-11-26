Sanya Malhotra vows to attend 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant's concert

Mumbai, Nov 26 Actress Sanya Malhotra, who graced the stage of singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, expressed her admiration for contestant Sonia Gazmer, and promised to be in the audience whenever she performs at a concert, vowing to purchase tickets for the memorable experience once again.

The weekend episode of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host saw oodles of fun as the star cast of ‘Sam Bahadur’- Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya graced the semi-finale episode of the show.

The episode was an entertainment extravaganza, as the top five contestants delivered one of their best performances, aiming to impress the esteemed judges and guests.

It was a moment of pride for contestant Sonia as she bagged her first OG track on the show - ‘Gustaakh Aankein,’ composed by Vivek Kar. The cherry on the cake for her was when special guests Vicky, Fatima, and Sanya honoured her with the first clapboard click.

Sonia delivered a commendable performance that resonated with both judges and special guests. But the most excited was Sanya who felt as if she was attending a concert and not a performance on the sets of a show.

Sanya said: “I felt as if I was at a concert after watching Sonia’s performance. I will definitely buy tickets and attend the next show she performs at. And we can groove together once again.”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Zee TV.

