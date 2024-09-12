Sao Tome and Principe PM Patrice Emery Trovoada visits Taj Mahal in Agra

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister, Patrice Emery Trovoada, visited the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Thursday.

In the pictures shared by Taj Mahal officials, Patrice Emery Trovoada can be seen taking pictures in front of Taj Mahal.

Notably, India and Sao Tome and Principe (STP) have enjoyed warm and friendly relations since its independence in 1975. Leaders of two nations have been meeting on the sidelines of some of the international foras, like United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) etc.

Earlier in 2015, STP Prime Minister, Patrice Emery Trovoada visited India to participate in the Third India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS). He held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 28, 2015, according to the Embassy of India in Sao Tome and Principe.

During the meeting, Trovoada sought India's assistance in developing Sao Tome's infrastructure and agriculture sector. The delegation was led by STP PM Patrice Trovoada and included the

Foreign Minister.

Earlier in 2018, Sao Tome and Principe's then-Foreign Minister Urbino Botelho visited India to sign the Framework Agreement on Space Cooperation, according to the Embassy of India in Sao Tome and Principe.

In 2020, a three-member defence delegation led by Sao Tome and Principe's Minister of Defence and Internal Order, Oscar Aguiar Sacramento e Sousa, participated in the DEFEXPO 2020 and the 'India Africa Defence Ministers Meet,' in Lucknow.

India and Sao Tome and Principe (STP) have enjoyed warm and friendly relations since its independence in 1975. Leaders of the both countries have been meeting on the side lines of some of the international fora, such as UN, NAM, etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor